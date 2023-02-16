Aashiqana Season 3 releasing on February 27

This season of love Disney+Hotstar announces the third season of Aashiqana with a powerful trailer.
Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey return with triple the energy along with talented actors like Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi among others.
Directed by Gul Khan and produced by Gen K Studios, Aashiqana Season 3 will stream from February 27 onwards.
Zayn said, “Aashiqana has been quite an adventurous journey. As Yash, I was challenged physically as well as mentally, fighting psychopaths and criminals while his love life is getting entangled in all that drama.”
Khushi added, “As a character Chikki is such an inspiration for me. We have seen her fighting criminals in a sari and standing her ground no matter what. In this new chapter, we will see Chikki at cross roads with Yash and yet solve the next looming danger with the best partner she could ever have.”
