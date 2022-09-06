Aayushi finds a mentor in Shoaib

Star Bharat’s show Ajooni has succeeded in keeping viewers engrossed with its intriguing plots. In the show Ajooni and Rajveer face differences because of the conflicts between their families. No matter whatever differences arrive in their reel life, Aayushi Khurrana and Shoaib " Ibrahim share a great bond in real life.
This is quite noticeable as Aayushi opens up about how Shoaib has been a backbone for her throughout the show. Aayushi says, “I find a mentor and a guide in Shoaib. Having said that, I’m really overwhelmed to have him as my co-star who is so generous.”
