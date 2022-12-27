Abdu Rozik back in Bigg Boss house

Tajikistan’s singer Abdu Rozik returns to Bigg Boss 16 after a short break. He had exited the show couple of weeks back. Now, the makers of Bigg Boss issued a promo announcing his return.

The inmates of Bigg Boss house were happy to see Rozik. For Rozik’s grand entry, the song Chota Bhaijaan, sung by Rozik, was played.

In the promo, he greets everyone and gives a big hug to Shiv Thakare. Later, the duo said that they missed each other’s company. Interestingly, during his conversation with Shiv, Abdu called him his best friend.

Meanwhile, host Salman Khan has announced the eviction of Ankit Gupta, which has left many heartbroken, including her friend and co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary.