Abdu Rozik is out of Bigg Boss 16

Abdu Rozik, popularly known as Chota Bhaijan, was evicted from the Bigg Boss house on Saturday. His close friends inside the house were sad, some even cried. But Rozik soon launched his new song, Pyaar.

The cute contestant from Tajikistan is immensely popular among Indian fans.

On Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss gathered all the contestants in the living room to reveal the elimination of Rozik. His close friends, Nimrit, Shiv and MC Stan hugged and cried as they said goodbye. Post his eviction, Abdu was clicked by the paparazzi and the pictures and videos of his first public appearance have surfaced online. Later, Rozik announced with a video on his Instagram handle about the launch of a new song, Pyaar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will also be seen in Salman Khan’s next, titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, to release on April 21.