Abdu Rozik would love to do movies with Rohit Shetty

Abdu Rozik, the famous singer from Tajikistan who was recently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 as a guest, called host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty ‘rockstar’ of the show. After making a hero’s entry in the quintessential Rohit Shetty style in KKK, Abdu performed a volley of stunts.

Abdu called filmmaker Rohit Shetty, a person with a very good heart. “He helped all the contestants. It is a very good show, the best show. I love that he is doing a show no one else can. He is doing well. He is a rockstar. He is the king,” shared Abdu.

On his reunion with Shiv Thakare in KKK, Abdu said: “My best buddy Shiv is doing very well. He is doing good stunts and we had so much fun.”Another contestant of KKK, Archana Gautam was also a part of Bigg Boss 16, along with Abdu. About her, he said, “It was good meeting her. In Khatron nobody fights with each other, everyone is friends, helping each other. She is doing very well.”

About his fears and the stunts he performed on KKK, Abdu said, “I am afraid of snakes a little bit, not much. They put me in a box with a hundred snakes. It was tough. Then I threw myself from a helicopter, but enjoyed it.” Asked if he wanted to do movies with Rohit, the 19-year-old influencer said, “Yeah I would love to do movies with him. Why not?”

KKK 13 airs on Colors. — IANS