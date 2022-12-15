Abhay Deol-starrer limited series Trial By Fire to release on January 13

Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak’s upcoming limited series Trial By Fire is all set to release on January 13 on Netflix. The story follows the unfortunate incident in June 1997 and saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi.—IANS