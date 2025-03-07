Abhishek Bachchan nominated for Best Actor at the 7th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has been nominated for Best Actor for I Want To Talk at the 7th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards, has described the film as an ‘incredibly special journey’.

Abhishek shared, “I am truly honoured to be nominated for Best Actor for I Want To Talk by the Film Critics Guild. To have my performance recognised by such a respected panel of critics means a great deal to me. My gratitude to the Film Critics Guild for this recognition.”

Konkona Sen Sharma, who has been nominated for Best Actress for Killer Soup, shared, “ It is always an honour and to be nominated.”