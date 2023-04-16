Abhishek Malik's surprise gift for wife

The recent addition to the Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya, Abhishek Malik, has been winning hearts with his endearing performance. And from the looks of it, the hard work is paying off really well because the actor has recently bought a brand-new car. Abhishek surprised his wife with this luxurious gift and is super excited about the same.

Abhishek said, “It really felt amazing when I got the keys of my car as I wanted to buy this car for a very long time. Actually, my wife Suhani and I wanted to upgrade our car. In fact, it was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with a car, and honestly, the expression on her face was worth it. I am also planning to go on a long drive with my Kumkum Bhagya family, because in such a short span of time we have become really good friends. And just like every Mumbaikar, we are planning to go to Lonavala.”