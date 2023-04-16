Abhishek Malik's surprise gift for wife

The recent addition to the Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya, Abhishek Malik, has been winning hearts with his endearing performance. And from the looks of it, the hard work is paying off really well because the actor has recently bought a brand-new car. Abhishek surprised his wife with this luxurious gift and is super excited about the same.
Abhishek said, “It really felt amazing when I got the keys of my car as I wanted to buy this car for a very long time. Actually, my wife Suhani and I wanted to upgrade our car. In fact, it was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with a car, and honestly, the expression on her face was worth it. I am also planning to go on a long drive with my Kumkum Bhagya family, because in such a short span of time we have become really good friends. And just like every Mumbaikar, we are planning to go to Lonavala.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...