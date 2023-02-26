Abhishek Nigam recalls his college crushes

Amazon miniTV’s Jab We Matched has given romance and dating a new spin. The show’s stellar cast includes Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin and Revathi Pillai.

The four episodes have intriguing titles like Algorithm, Jalkukde, Sirf Ek Date and Formula Sheet, and each character has a different perspective on dating and life goals. Actor Abhishek Nigam, who is a part of the show, opened up about modern love, dating and relationships. Abhishek said, “I was not so popular in school but in college I did have a few crushes.”

He shared how his perception about love and relationships had undergone a change. He earlier thought that love faded away with time but now he thinks it stays.

Jab We Matched is helmed by Srinivas Sunderrajan, written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj and Ritu Mago.