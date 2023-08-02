Abhishek unveils Ghoomer poster

ANI

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday unveiled a new motion poster of his upcoming drama film Ghoomer. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared the post and wrote, “Sport is what makes life worth living. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August.”

In the poster, the Bol Bachchan actor can be seen holding a cricket ball with an intense look on his face. Ghoomer portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. Helmed by R Balki, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18. Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Ghoomer is all set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 on August 12 at Hoyts, Docklands. Excited about the film’s premiere at IFFM, Abhishek and Balki in a joint statement said, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination.”

Saiyami Kher added, “I am thrilled and extremely honoured that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. This is a film very close to my heart. Playing a sportsperson on screen was always my dream, and I had been manifesting it since I started acting. I’m so glad my dream has finally come true.”

