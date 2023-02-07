The exhibition is promoting differently abled artists at Elante Mall

A unique visual art exhibition has been showcased in the city. The exhibition was inaugurated on Sunday by eminent personalities like Punjabi director Royal Singh, producer Parag Vijra and Vishal Kalsi, another reputed name from the Punjabi film industry.
Under the visual art exhibition initiative, local amateur and professional artists also got an opportunity to display and sell their paintings at Elante Mall Visual Art Gallery.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge
She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning
Adani row: Most opposition parties agree to participate in parliamentary proceedings
AAP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, however, say no to discussio...
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition uproar over Adani issue
Soon after the House meets at noon after the first adjournme...
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
The three artistes -- Adam Berry, Gurujas and Harijiwan -- a...
Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court
A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...