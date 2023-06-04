About time…: First look of The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 is out

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to release soon. The series is led by Han and Sarah Kucserka. It is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Nintendo.
Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. For television, she created two series based on her books: Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe. She was also the executive producer of Netflix’s global hit To All the Boys trilogy films.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha train accident: Team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi, other central hospitals rushed to provide medical aid to injured
The team is carrying medicines and heavy critical care equip...
Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288
Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously
Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'
Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...
Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel
Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...