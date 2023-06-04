About time…: First look of The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 is out

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to release soon. The series is led by Han and Sarah Kucserka. It is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Nintendo.

Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. For television, she created two series based on her books: Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe. She was also the executive producer of Netflix’s global hit To All the Boys trilogy films.