Shaheer Sheikh displays his 'inspiring' physical transformation

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a video of his physical transformation achieved in three months. The video reflects the changes that happened gradually from the beginning and how he managed to shed weight, and bring out his abs.

The Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor captioned the video, “Last 3 months #stepbystep” Many of his industry friends and fans called it an “inspiring” and “motivating” journey.

Many of his fans posted fire emoji and called him “hot”.

On the work front, Shaheer is known for his TV shows such as Kya Mast Hai Life, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others. Apart from daily soaps, he has also done music videos, films, and web series. —IANS