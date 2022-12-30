Shriya Pilgaonkar calls Taaza Khabar Absolute entertainer

A roller-coaster of emotions, comedy, romance, action and drama, Hotstar Specials’ Taaza Khabar is an all-in-one package. Marking his OTT debut is YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam. It stars Shriya Pilgaonkar opposite him. The series is a modern-day tale that dismantles the boon and bane of miracles. Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, the director is Himank Gaur while Hussain and Abbas Dalal have written the story. It will release exclusively on Disney+Hotstar on January 6.

Shiya said, “I could see the hard work and passion with which Bhuvan has approached his character. He has done an outstanding job and our chemistry has turned out to be really special on screen. Taaza Khabar is an absolute entertainer with a big heart. I’ve had so much fun being a part of this crazy, magical universe. The core plot itself is fantastic. The heart of the story lies in the beautiful and complex interpersonal dynamics among the characters. And of course, I love the music of our show. It’s a great vibe.”