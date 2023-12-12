Chaand Jalne Laga actress Ivanka Das recently faced an unfortunate accident on the sets, as a hot cup of tea spilled on her lap. However, a quick response by the production team ensured Ivanka’s well-being.

During a break in shooting, Ivanka Das requested a cup of tea to unwind, but the hot cup of tea accidentally fell on her lap. It caused burn rashes, leaving Ivanka in pain. Adding to the difficulty, a power outage occurred at the same time, making the situation more challenging.

Despite the unexpected circumstances, the production team took prompt action. They immediately called for a doctor to assess Ivanka’s injuries and provide the necessary medical attention. The set came to a standstill to prioritise the actress’s well-being, and the shoot was put on hold until she felt better.