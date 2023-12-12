Chaand Jalne Laga actress Ivanka Das recently faced an unfortunate accident on the sets, as a hot cup of tea spilled on her lap. However, a quick response by the production team ensured Ivanka’s well-being.
During a break in shooting, Ivanka Das requested a cup of tea to unwind, but the hot cup of tea accidentally fell on her lap. It caused burn rashes, leaving Ivanka in pain. Adding to the difficulty, a power outage occurred at the same time, making the situation more challenging.
Despite the unexpected circumstances, the production team took prompt action. They immediately called for a doctor to assess Ivanka’s injuries and provide the necessary medical attention. The set came to a standstill to prioritise the actress’s well-being, and the shoot was put on hold until she felt better.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...