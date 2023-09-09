Act of faith: Actor Siddanth Karnick, who is basking in the success of Made in Heaven 2, says he tries to bring his own life experiences into the roles he essays on screen

Puneet Kaur Thind

Siddanth Karnick is a name that resonates with versatility, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. From his remarkable performances in Made in Heaven and Adipurush to his upcoming endeavours in the world of acting, writing, and production, Karnick’s journey in the entertainment industry is a testament to his unwavering dedication.

Karnick’s recent series on Amazon Made in Heaven has captivated audiences globally. His portrayal as the main lead alongside Mrunal Thakur in one of the episodes has garnered significant praise. Reflecting on his experience, he says, “I have been a huge fan of the series since season one and always wanted to be a part of it.” The camaraderie and comfort between actors play a pivotal role in delivering outstanding performances. He adds, “Mrunal Thakur’s presence on the sets was amazing.” With directors like Alankrita Shrivastava and production houses like Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby, Karnick’s experience was nothing short of spectacular.

His involvement in Adipurush, the much-talked-about film, added another layer of prestige to his career, as he expressed contentment on being a part of such a monumental project.

True calling

The journey into the entertainment industry was a leap into the unknown. At 22, like many young adults, he was unsure about his path. Karnick’s candid admission resonates with those who have grappled with finding their true calling. He admitted that he didn’t know what he wanted to do. Yet, his journey from uncertainty to achievement is an embodiment of hard work.

Growing up in a family with a strong military background, Karnick initially contemplated joining the Army. He says, “But my parents’ encouragement and early inclination towards acting brought me into the world of entertainment.”

Karnick’s involvement in a wide array of projects, from films to television, underscores his versatile approach to his roles. The actor shares. “When one is new or just starting off, not many jobs or roles are offered. But a proactive approach helps.” Whether it’s theatre, cinema, voice-over work or hosting shows, Karnick is undaunted. He emphasises, “The art of bringing my own life experiences into characters has resonated with audiences across mediums. Whether on stage or in cinema, I am committed to infusing authenticity into onscreen portrayals.”

As Karnick continues his remarkable journey, he has exciting plans on the horizon. His upcoming projects, including the movie “Animal” and an Indo-French collaboration, promise to expand his creative horizons even further. “It’s alright to start without a clear vision; what truly matters is the willingness to explore and seize opportunities that come your way,” he beams.