'Acting is a complete package'

Vahbiz Dorabjee, who worked in TV shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Savitri, Saraswatichandra, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, among others, expressed her wish to participate in a dance-based reality show. She also shared her interest in dance and learning Kathak during her childhood days.

She said, “I would surely do a reality show based on dance. The all-time best dance show has always been Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa so I would love to be a part of it.”

Talking about her love for dance, Vahbiz said, “I love dancing, and I really respect people who are great dancers. During my childhood, my mom sent me to lots of classes. I learnt Kathak for 5 years because it was compulsory in my school. As I grew up, I also did a lot of courses.” She further shared about getting trained professionally from a well-known choreographer. —IANS