Acting is reacting, says actress Fatima Sana Shaikh

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh feels a lot of acting is defined by how an actor reacts to the co-actor. She maintains that actors feed off each other’s energy to sketch a good performance.
Elaborating on her stance, she says: “I believe, acting is a lot of reacting. It’s always good to have good performers opposite you so that you can feed off their energies.” The actress recently worked in a TVC with Sidharth Malhotra. They instantly clicked and their camaraderie seems to have translated into their work as well, going by her statement on her experience of working with the actor. — IANS
