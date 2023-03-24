Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan seen as a cop

Rumours are rife that Indian cricket player Shikhar Dhawan is set to play the role of a cop in the TV show Kundali Bhagya. It all started when lead actors Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur shared a picture with the cricketer from the sets, wherein Dhawan is seen wearing a costume of a police officer. Abhishek Kapur said, “This is not true. I don’t know where these rumours come from.”
“We were shooting for our show at the studio; Shikhar Dhawan was present there but shooting for something else,” he added. “He was my senior when I played under-19 cricket,” he shared.
