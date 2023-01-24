Rachel Ann Mullins, who was seen in SonyLIV's web series 'Chutzpah', is all set to make her silver screen debut with 'Pathaan'. She gets candid

Tell us about your background…

I’m originally from Detroit and that’s where my modelling career started when I was 12. The first fashion show I walked in was for Maxara. When I was 19, I accidentally moved to LA and then spent 13 years modelling, acting, producing and directing. I’ve been very blessed that my career has grown into what it is today.

How and when did you plan to take up acting as a career?

I didn’t plan it, acting was planned for me! For the first two years that I lived in LA, I didn’t act. My acting career grew over time because of modelling.

What was your first Indian project?

The first time I came to India was for a documentary, which I was producing and directing. Interviewing girls living in an acid attack survivor’s house in New Delhi changed my career and me as a person.

How did you get a role in a Yash Raj Film? Please share details of your role in Pathaan.

My agent Ravi put me up for it; he’s so wonderful and always offers roles that really fit me. My character in Pathaan is that of a very sassy girl.

You stay in US, how did you manage Pathaan shoot?

I was living in New Delhi when I auditioned and shot for Pathaan. It was a lovely way to spend my first Christmas in India.

Who is your favourite Bollywood star and why?

Priyanka Chopra. We tried on jackets together at Sundance a few years ago and she was so sweet!

You have worked in Hollywood as well. How is Hollywood different from Bollywood in terms of film-making?

There are things that are exactly the same. For example, there will always be one crew member wearing shorts no matter how cold it is! Hollywood is a union town, so there are a ton of labour bylaws. Bollywood doesn’t have such strict rules. Modern Bollywood is more like old Hollywood, everyone in Bollywood can act, sing and dance. That is a real rarity in Hollywood these days.

Tell us something interesting about your web series with SonyLIV…

I played Jeline Scott in the web series Chutzpah. The assistant director wrote ‘gori’ boss on my trailer door instead of my actual character’s name and it made me laugh!

One thing that you love about India?

I love the work that I get to do in India. Everyone in Bollywood is so talented.

Any upcoming projects?

I have a fantasy film titled Empire Queen lined up.