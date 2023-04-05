Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden were high on energy as they talked about their upcoming television series Citadel in Mumbai

Mona

The energy was palpable and spirits were high as super spies Nadia Sinh, aka Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Mason Kane, played by Richard Madden, kicked off the global tour for the promotion of their upcoming series Citadel in Mumbai on Monday.

“When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, offered Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise — an original IP that truly connected the world. Amazon believes in diversity and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has the incredible ability to span across every country,” said Priyanka.

Actor Richard Madden shared, “Citadel is not simply a gun show or a fight sequence. This is how these two characters interact physically, and how they dance together. We learn in each action sequence a little more about the two of them. The show just works both in the drama and action sequences.”

Spy drama

The actors maintain that the show, along with being a riveting spy drama, also has a soul. Citadel’s ambitious plan is to bring interconnected stories that traverse the globe. While Priyanka and Richard’s story opens this world of espionage, the future sees other stories becoming a part of it. In fact, two of these — one in India and another in Italy — are currently being shot.

Priyanka is looking forward to Raj and DK’s Indian spin on Citadel. When asked if she had any words of advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are starring in it, she said, “I don’t think I can give them any advice, because they’re both such accomplished actors in their own ways. I met Varun recently, and he was telling me how the shoot was going. There are some interesting threads which connect all of us, and you’ll see that when you see the show.”

Back in Mumbai, Priyanka was all smiles. Making a mark as an actor, singer, entrepreneur, and also an author, she shared, “I can’t work with people I don’t like anymore. I have to admire, look up to, like the people I am surrounded by. I have been doing this for a very long time. I want to be excited about going to work, I want to be inspired about going to work, and that has become non-negotiable for me.”

Amazon is one of the most expensive outings ever, backed by Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. Alongside English and Hindi, Citadel will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.