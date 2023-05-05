ANI

After auditions in four cities including Chandigarh, New Delhi, Indore, and Pune, now the action-packed promo dropped by the makers of MTV Roadies 19 shows the host, Sonu Sood and the gang leaders, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty, in an altogether different and fiery avatars.

Amidst the metal age battleground, Sonu is seen in full body armour of futuristic design with a baton in his hand. In the promo, the gang leaders and the host are shown to be all set for a fight, showing their strength and war skills to bring out their best in the battle between Karm and Kaand, as this season’s theme is Karm Ya Kaand.

The 49-year-old actor replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha in season 18 of Roadies as a host and there were no gang leaders. However, in the 19th season, the gang leaders are back with the host.