After auditions in four cities including Chandigarh, New Delhi, Indore, and Pune, now the action-packed promo dropped by the makers of MTV Roadies 19 shows the host, Sonu Sood and the gang leaders, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty, in an altogether different and fiery avatars.
Amidst the metal age battleground, Sonu is seen in full body armour of futuristic design with a baton in his hand. In the promo, the gang leaders and the host are shown to be all set for a fight, showing their strength and war skills to bring out their best in the battle between Karm and Kaand, as this season’s theme is Karm Ya Kaand.
The 49-year-old actor replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha in season 18 of Roadies as a host and there were no gang leaders. However, in the 19th season, the gang leaders are back with the host.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Key NCP committee to meet at 11 am today to take a call on Sharad Pawar's successor
NCP leaders say Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is likely to b...
Gunfight between terrorists and security forces breaks out in Rajouri
Two to three terrorists are hiding in the forest area
India-China border stable, both sides should push for its further cooling, easing: Chinese FM Qin to Jaishankar
Qin has talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at...
NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana
Report says prima facie Hydrogen Sulphide (H2S) and Carbon M...
Army starts area domination in Manipur
Additional troops are inducted