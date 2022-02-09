Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. They will be sharing screen space for the first time. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023.”
The teaser features Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in action. Later they are seen having a fun banter as they announce that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be releasing in 2023. —TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon