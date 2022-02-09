Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. They will be sharing screen space for the first time. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023.”

The teaser features Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in action. Later they are seen having a fun banter as they announce that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be releasing in 2023. —TMS

