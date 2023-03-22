Abhishek Nigam likes doing his own stunts

Sony SAB’s Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha is a family entertainer that follows Ali (Abhishek Nigam) through various adventures. Since Abhishek’s entry, Ali has faced intense challenges. A fitness enthusiast, Abhishek Nigam is all game to perform his own stunts with vigour.

Abhishek shared, “I perform my own stunts. I don’t have a background in acrobatics, but it’s a lot of fun to be able to do kicks and jumps. I’m looking forward to doing more high intensity action sequences. As a child, I would often play around with sugarcane sticks, pretending they were swords, so that helped in some way.”