Action zone

Hollywood star Vin Diesel says spinoffs of the Fast & Furious franchise are already in the works, including a female-led instalment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia
The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...
'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area when the Mumbai number For...
7 die as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down hill in J-K's Kishtwar
The accident occurs near Dangduru power project site in Dacc...