With shows such as Punnar Vivah, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, as well as Ziddi Dil Maane Na to his credit, actor Aditya Deshmukh says for him there has never been a Plan B in life. The actor says that one must focus on what one loves to do in life and not think of alternatives. “Covid has shown clearly that uncertainty is everywhere. You can lose your job anywhere. There are companies that are closing down, layoffs are happening all over. Nothing is permanent in this world. I believe that uncertainty is with life as well nowadays. I am against the concept of plan B,” he says.