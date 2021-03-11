Actor Akshay Oberoi is currently juggling as many as three projects

Akshay Oberoi is shuttling to and from cities to complete his work commitments. The actor is currently juggling as many as three projects. Oberoi is all set to entertain the audience with his interesting line-up, including Gaslight and Varchasva. Akshay has recently wrapped up the shoot of Vikram Bhatt’s Cold, and he is now been shuttling between Mumbai and Ranchi for Gaslight and Varchasva.

Says Akshay, “It is great to be doing what I love. I’m happy to be part of projects with such fine storylines and it’s exciting that they’re helmed by passionate filmmakers. The schedule is insane and I have been shuttling across cities. I’m grateful to have landed these projects.”