Actor Ali Fazal attends Oscar luncheon

Ali Fazal, being a member of the Academy, was seen at the prestigious Oscar luncheon, representing India. This year, the Oscars have a record number of films from India that have been nominated, including Shaunak’s All That Breathes, RRR, for best original song, and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers, which has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. Ali was elected as a member of the Academy in 2018, back then making him one of the youngest members from India.
The luncheon was attended by Hollywood bigwigs, including international superstar, Tom Cruise. Ali, who is in LA as part of his work commitments, joined the talented bunch and extended his best wishes to Indian films.
Ali said, “It was great to be there alongside Shaunak and Guneet, as a representative of Indian cinema. All That Breathes is one of the most iconic films I have seen in the recent past, and to be there to see the film and our cinema being celebrated was truly a proud moment.” — TMS
