Actor and stand-up comedian Navin Prabhakar gets candid about his career, inspiration, regrets and learnings from the entertainment industry

What is your takeaway from a career of more than two decades?

Satisfaction and happiness. I started at the right time and what I dreamt of during my childhood, I could to achieve that. I have worked with some great comedians and well-known singers. I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan. What else could I have asked for?

What are your regrets?

Maybe I could have learnt some more and read some more. I would’ve been in a different zone had I studied more.

Who are your idols?

Personally, my father Prabhakar. He has taught me about life. Professionally, one and only Johnny Lever. If I ever feel depressed, I just meet him. If you talk to him for an hour, you will be recharged for a month. I have learnt a lot from him.

What kind of support have you got from your family?

My father advised me to be with a correct set of friends. There was a time in my life when my father didn’t talk to me for 5 years. But once I was flying to Nairobi my father came to see me off at the airport and since then we have become the best of friends. He has seen my success.

When did the progression from stand-up comedian to an actor happen?

There was a time when I was hosting award ceremonies. I used to meet all the stars backstage. Looking at them getting awards I also got motivated.

Tell us about your work as an actor?

No Problem was my first Marathi film. I have done eight films as a lead and my latest film is Aapdi Thapdi in Marathi as the antagonist. I was also a part of Ram Gopal Verma’s Veerappan and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. I have worked in Darbar with superstar Rajinikanth.