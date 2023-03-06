Actor Arjun Bijlani speaks to us about his career and life. Read on…

You are popular in all age groups. How would you react to that?

I love it. People appreciate my work and I thank God every day for it.

Have you made a conscious effort to be so relevant?

I have made a conscious effort to work hard. I think because of that I’m relevant. I really think you can’t make a conscious effort to be relevant. You just keep working hard and try to do better things.

You have made romantic appearances in a couple of music videos as well. How has been the response?

Well, I think love always works. The response has been great. When you do something passionately, especially when you love somebody passionately, it always touches the heart of everybody. I think that’s what is happening with these music videos. You hardly have three to four minutes in a song, so you passionately play your character and that’s what connects with the audience.

Does your marital status affect your popularity?

I really don’t think there’s anything to hide. It doesn’t affect me. I think women do love married men. Married men are more attractive and difficult to get (laughs). I have been married for 10 years.

Do you think actors should have an alternate career?

Yes, why not! If they have an opportunity, if they can create an opportunity for themselves to diversify into something that will give them stability in life.

How do you keep yourself happy and motivated?

I’m an extrovert. I’m an extremely emotional person. I sometimes hide my emotions behind a smile. I would rather smile at my problems than be sad. So, I smile through everything.

Any tips you want to share with budding actors?

I believe I still have a lot to achieve. I’m still fresh. There are far more successful actors in the industry. I think they should learn from them rather than me.

What kind of work are you looking for now?

I want to do different characters. I want to do films and OTT shows.

Any upcoming project?

Nothing immediately. The last show I did was MTV Splitsvilla. I’m meeting people now and looking forward to do some different roles on screen.