Actor Balraj Syal stresses on the importance of exercise

In this fast-paced world, there is little time to take care of our bodies. Actor Balraj Syal said, “As we grow up, our bodies don’t stay agile and become prone to injuries. Earlier, I used to play a lot of cricket, and my injuries used to heal quickly. Two years ago, I suffered an ankle injury that took two years to heal. As we grow up, we tend to worry more about other things in life, but forget to take care of our health. In the modern world, people do not have a lot of time to dedicate to sports and other physical activities. A piece of advice I would like to give to all parents is to give time to their kids because playing with them will make you feel younger and good about life.”