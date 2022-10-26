Actor-comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67

Hollywood actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died on Monday after he crashed his car into the side of a building in Los Angeles.
According to sources, Jordan experienced some sort of medical emergency while driving in Hollywood and crashed his car into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV shows like Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, The Cool Kids, Call Me Kat, and American Horror Story.
During the pandemic, Leslie rose to fame on social media thanks to his humorous video posts, which helped him grow from having only 80,000 Instagram followers to 5.8 million.
Leslie also acted in movies, including The Help and Ski Patrol. The Emmy-winning actor and comedian also announced the Academy Awards nominations for all 23 categories for this year’s ceremony.
Born in 1955, Leslie Jordan started his career in 1986 as Malone in the adventure series The Fall Guy.
