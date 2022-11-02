Actor Henry Cavill eyes a more inspiring Superman

Actor Henry Cavill’s time as Superman has largely been defined by brooding movies such as Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but it sounds like things will be somewhat different when the actor puts the cape back on.

Cavill confirmed in an October 24 social media post that he was returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros. DC movie, following his cameo at the end of Black Adam. The said inspiring fans is the ‘most important’ factor behind his Superman return. “There is so much in the way of conversations to be had. Obviously, I have a very close connection with to the character,” Cavill said when asked about coming back as the superhero. — IANS