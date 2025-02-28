Actor Hritik Yadav says physical fitness is directly linked to mental health

How do you maintain your fitness despite a hectic schedule?

I pay attention to my diet and workout to stay in shape, even with my busy schedule. I avoid unhealthy food and ensure my fitness routine aligns with my work demands. Staying active in sports and physical activities also helps.

What exercises do you prefer during your busy days?

During shoots, I do quick exercises like squats, push-ups, and stretches to keep my body flexible and active. My body reacts quickly, which helps me maintain fitness without a rigid routine.

Have you ever taken a fitness challenge for a role?

Yes, I once took up a challenge for a show. I had gained some weight, and the makers asked me to lose it. Within a week, I lost six kg and got back in shape in just eight days.

Do you follow a specific fitness regime?

Not really. I focus on warm-up exercises to stay stress-free and fit. My body inspires me to stay healthy, and I rely on quick reactions from my body to gain or lose weight when needed.

How does physical fitness impact your mental and emotional well-being?

Physical fitness is directly linked to mental health. If we’re not fit physically, our mental health suffers and that affects performance. For actors looking fit on screen is essential, so fitness becomes a priority.

Do you enjoy any particular activities as part of your workout?

I love Zumba and dancing. They’re fun and help me stay fit. I don’t have a fitness mentor; my motivation comes from within. When I feel fit, I look good, and that drives me to stay consistent.

Do you feel industry pressure to look fit?

Not at all. Before being an actor, I’m a regular guy who wants to stay fit and healthy. It feels natural and easy for me, so I don’t take it as pressure.

What are your two fitness tips?

Eat healthy, think positive and everything will fall into place. That’s the secret to achieving both fitness and well-being.