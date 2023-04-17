Actor Kartik Aaryan congratulates beauty queens Nandini Gupta, Shreya Poonja and Thounaojam Strela Luwang

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday congratulated the winners of Femina Miss India 2023. Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan, who was crowned Miss India World 2023, Shreya Poonja from Delhi, who finished as the first runner-up and Manipur’s Thounaojam Strela Luwang, who was the second runner-up.
Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a picture with the new beauty queens of the year. He wrote, “Honoured to be in the beautiful company of winners of Miss India 2023!! Congratulations @[email protected] @strelaluwang and all the participants as well.”
The 59th edition of Femina Miss India was held in Manipur. The star-studded evening saw performances by the former winners of the pageant, including Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also performed at the 59th edition of the event, hosted by Maniesh Paul and Bhumi Pedneker.
The winners were selected by a panel featuring Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director and writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni, and fashion designers Rocky Star and Joshipura. The grand finale will air on Colors on May 14 at 10 am.
