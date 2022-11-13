Actor Pearl V Puri's date with kids

Actor Pearl V Puri, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2, recently took time out from his busy schedule to give a sweet surprise to his new friends. Pearl took to Instagram and shared a video along with the caption: ‘Morning Coffee date with my new friends’. The video showed a bunch of kids and Pearl was not only seen interacting with them, but also singing. Well, Pearl has always been associated with noble causes and now that Children’s Day is around the corner, this sweet gesture for the kids has won many hearts.