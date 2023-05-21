Actor Praneet Bhatt wants to be part of projects that portray social issues

Actor Praneet Bhatt is well known for his role as mama Shakuni in the epic TV series Mahabharat. Presently, he is playing a negative character in Star Bharat’s show Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se. Praneet believes in being part of stories that depict social issues.

He says, “I was told by Swastik Productions that my character in the show Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se is a side role, yet I chose to pursue it as it is the story of a widow and I believe such stories should reach people. As a professional theatre artiste, I want to contribute my bit to society through the art of acting.”

Praneet Bhatt is currently playing the role of Amit in the show.