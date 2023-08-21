Actor Raghav Thakur, who is seen playing Krish in Suhaagan, asks aspiring actors not to give up easily

Yathesht Pratiraj

Colors’ show Suhaagan presents the life of Bindiya, who is positive and resilient in the face of adversity. Bindiya and her sister Payal are left to fend for themselves against their greedy, scheming relatives. The show recently took a 10-ear leap and the children of the family are now all grown up. The makers of the show have now got a chance to introduce new characters into the mix. Actor Raghav Thakur, who was seen in the show Nima Denzongpa, has been roped in to play the character of Krishna. Talking about his background and his entry into the industry, Raghav says, “I come from a business family in Delhi. Earlier, I used to help my father with his business while simultaneously working on my craft in theatre in Mandi House. Salman Khan has been a big inspiration. I used to watch his films and I was always left in awe. No one can match his screen presence. While working with my father, I imagined myself playing a hero in the films and as a result I am an actor now.”

He adds, “I always look for a character I would be comfortable playing, someone that I relate to. Unlike a web series or a movie, on TV we do not get time to prepare to play a role, so I would rather play characters that I can portray naturally.”

Talking about his character, Raghav says, “My character, Krish or Krishna was earlier saved by Bindiya from certain kidnappers. Earlier, his character was not well etched. But now that he is grown up, it comes to fore that he comes from a rich family. He is a fun-loving character and he respects his family. He is head-over-heels in love with Payal and he can go to any extent for her.”

Giving advice to aspiring actors, he says, “One needs to have patience. Too often I see people giving up too easily. One needs to give auditions one after another, have patience and wait for the right opportunity to come his way. Things work out eventually for everyone who does not give up.”

Talking about his experience on the sets of Suhaagan so far, he says, “The time that I have spend on the sets so far, it’s been a wonderful experience. My co-actors are welcoming and the crew is great to work with as well. I could not have asked for more.”