Actor Somy Ali eats once a day!

As we are celebrating National Nutrition Week (1st September 1 to 8), actor Somy Ali shares some important tips. She says, “I eat only once a day. Our body does not need three meals a day. My biology professor broke that down for me in great detail.”

About her food habit, Somy adds, “I only eat lunch and snack on an apple, almonds or bananas if I’m still craving for a little something. I also indulge in a small piece of dark chocolate now and then. However, my lunch consists of proteins and carbohydrates to give me sufficient energy to lift heavy weights. Thus, it’s quite an elaborate lunch and my morning consists of at least 2-3 cups of coffee, which I am addicted to.” — TMS