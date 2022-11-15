Actor Sunil Shende is no more

PTI

Noted actor Sunil Shende, known for movies and shows such as Circus, Shanti and Sarfarosh, passed away in Mumbai on Monday. The actor, who was in his 70s, breathed his last at his Vile Parle residence, film and music critic Pavan Jha said. The cause of Shende’s death was not immediately known.

In his career of over 30 years, Shende was known for essaying supporting characters in movies such as Gandhi, Khalnayak, Ghayaal, Ziddi, Daud, Magan and Viruddh. He played the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh, and an inept politician in Rohit Shetty’s Zameen, headlined by Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

On Twitter, actor Rajesh Tailang paid a tribute: “Great actor and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti...”