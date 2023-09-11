Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin conducts a guest lecture for students of FTII

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin recently got an opportunity to conduct a guest lecture for students of the foundation course on screen acting at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Tahir Raj Bhasin has carved a niche for himself through memorable performances in films such as Mardaani, Chhichhore and 83, among others.

About his experience of interacting with the students, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “When I’m not shooting, I’m looking forward to every opportunity to meet and interact with film students. I love the energy and the ambition that they have. Having been in the industry for some time now, I would love to give youngsters all the knowledge that I have accumulated<, so that they could benefit from it. If my experience aids them even one per cent in shaping their career in the movie industry, I would be happy.”

#Bollywood