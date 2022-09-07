Actor-turned-director Revathy signs a three-film deal with producer Suuraj Sinngh

Producer Suuraj Sinngh and acclaimed actor-director Revathy have joined hands for a three-film association. They will work on engaging content, which will bring powerful human and entertaining stories to the cinemas.

Talking about the collaboration, Revathy says, “When Suuraj Sinngh came to me with a story, I immediately wanted to step into the shoes of a director, resulting in Salaam Venky. Working with Suuraj has been comfortable professionally and he felt like family. I trust in him and BLive production’s vision completely. We share strong creative synergies, which will reflect in our forthcoming projects too.”

Producer Suuraj Sinngh adds, “Revathy is very creative and her work has always inspired me. Our vision is to bring powerful and entertaining stories to life. BLive Productions is grateful to collaborate with a veteran who has a cinematic experience of over 35 years across diverse cultures. We are eager to bring our first film, Salaam Venky, to the audiences and our journey has just begun.” — TMS