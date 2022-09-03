Actor William Reynolds passes away

The F.B.I. actor William Reynolds, who played Special Agent Tom Colby for six seasons, passed away on August 24 at the age of 90 from complications related to non-Covid pneumonia, according to his son Eric Reynolds. William de Clercq Reynolds, born in Los Angeles on December 9, 1931, started his acting career with Universal Pictures. He appeared in Carrie as Laurence Olivier’s son and in The Son of Ali Baba as Tony Curtis’ closest friend. He played Rommel’s son alongside James Mason in The Desert Fox for 20th Century Fox. After his appearance on The F.B.I., Reynolds left Hollywood and started a business.
