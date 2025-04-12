DT
Home / Lifestyle / Actors Papia Sengupta and Abhishek Malik share a great bond

Actors Papia Sengupta and Abhishek Malik share a great bond

Despite their onscreen conflict, the off screen bond between Zee TV’s Jamai No 1 actors Papia Sengupta and Abhishek Malik tells a different story—one of mutual admiration and respect. Papia and Abhishek have developed their bond as good friends while...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:54 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Despite their onscreen conflict, the off screen bond between Zee TV’s Jamai No 1 actors Papia Sengupta and Abhishek Malik tells a different story—one of mutual admiration and respect. Papia and Abhishek have developed their bond as good friends while working together on the show, built on mutual respect and a shared passion for their craft.

Papia shared, “Working on Jamai No. 1 has been an incredible experience, and it’s always a joy to collaborate with co-stars who bring great energy to the set. One of my favourite team members is Abhishek; he is not only a talented actor but also a wonderful human being. On set, we often spend time together, discussing our characters, rehearsing lines and even sharing meals. Interestingly, while our onscreen equation is full of tension, off the screen we share a bond of encouragement and mutual respect. I feel incredibly blessed to have a co-star like Abhishek, who is dedicated, supportive, and always eager to learn. His enthusiasm and professionalism make long shooting hours easier, creating a positive and motivating work environment.”

