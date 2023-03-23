Actress Adaa Khan, who loves to travel, talks about work, life and her plans for Ramzan

How do you plan to spend the holy month of Ramzan?

This is a month of purification and change, so I will not shoot this month. I will spend time fasting and praying.

Any suggestions for people who are fasting in this warm weather?

One should eat fruits to keep themselves hydrated, drink coconut water and lemon juice; buttermilk is good too.

What are your dos and don’ts for Ramzan?

Follow the rituals, be disciplined, eat more fruits, and don’t miss the prayers.

Is it difficult for you to be in the limelight?

Nothing is easy in life; one cannot take success and hard work for granted. It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.

What is the great part of being an actor?

As an actor, you get to play different roles through different characters. It is interesting to be a part of the entertainment industry. The biggest advantage of being an actor is that it never gets boring.

You have not changed much over the years. what’s the secret?

I believe in who I am. Neither my principles, nor my work ethics have changed. One should be humble. I prefer eating healthy while being committed to my craft.

What is the one role that you want to play in your career?

I would love to feature in a period drama.

Any recent movie that you enjoyed?

Top Gun Maverick was amazing.

We hear that you are very fond of travel. What’s next on your bucket list?

I cannot imagine life without travel. Norway is on my wish-list now.

If not an actor, what would you be?

I was never inclined to be an actor. It happened by chance. If I had not been an actor, my focus would have been on education. I majored in psychology and would do something in that field.

Any upcoming projects?

My last show was Naagin 6. I am open to TV as well as OTT now.