Actress Akangsha Rawat, who currently seen in Shiv Shakti, talks about the show and her role

Tell us about your new show, Shiv Shakti.

Shiv Shakti is the first love story of the universe; it is the story of the first king of Earth, Daksh, and his daughters, Aditi, who is the mother of all Devtas, and Diti, whose children become asuras.

What role do you play in it and how did you prepare for it?

I play the negative lead, Diti, as Asur Mata, from whom the lineage of asuras starts on Earth. She is the daughter of the first king of Earth and the wife of Sage Kashyap. She feels injustice has been done to her since childhood and is now being done to her children too, so she keeps fighting with Devtas for her rights and the respect that she never got. My background as a theatre actor, especially my training in Himachal with a South American theatre company, ‘Amares Tearro’, helped me a lot. In Mumbai, my friends from various theatre groups, especially Kalyan, helped me prepare for this role by building the world of Diti in my own mind and understanding her psychology.

What attracted you to the character?

I was called to audition for Aditi (the positive sister) and Diti both, and I prayed for Diti, as Aditi was very close to my character, Kirtida, from my last show, Radha Krishna. I wanted to challenge myself this time.

What intrigues you about mythology as a theme for storytelling? What do you think makes it so appealing to audiences?

Indian mythology is our ancient history, and the stories are amazing. They entertain, but their purpose is to help us live a better life, know our duties, and get closer to Nature and God.

How do you approach mythological characters?

It is very challenging to play a mythological character; the dialogues are very difficult, and our costumes are heavy and uncomfortable. Doing a mythological show is pure labour. We still have to do it with full conviction and make it look real, comfortable, and believable.

Are there any other mythological or historical figures you would be interested in portraying in the future?

I would love to play the great devotee of Krishna, Mira Bai ji, someday.