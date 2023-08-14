Actress Ankita Lokhande breaks down at father’s funeral

IANS

Actress Ankita Lokhande was inconsolable at the funeral rites of her father Shashikant Lokhande on Sunday. Ankita’s father breathed his last on Saturday night and the reason for his death is yet unknown. He was 68.

The funeral was held on Sunday at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. Tinsel town celebrities, including Shraddha Arya and Kushal Tandon, arrived at Ankita’s home to pay last respects to her father. In the videos and pictures that went viral, Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain is seen escorting the mortal remains of his father-in-law, and also consoling his wife.

In another video, Vicky is seen hugging his mother-in-law. Ankita, who was very close to her father, had posted an emotional video with him on Father’s Day in June. Along with the video, the Pavitra Rishta fame actress had written: “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings for you but I love you bahut sara ... I have seen you struggling for many things when I was a child but you made sure that your child doesn’t ... you always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to ... I’m what I’m due to your support and strength.”

