Actress Aradhana Sharma, who is part of the show Barsaatein, talks about her role and more

How do you feel working in the show Barsaatein?

I am grateful for this show, and feel it will pave the way for my future endeavours.

What is your role in the show?

Kriti, my character, is one of the three stepsisters of Aradhana’s birth mother, who happens to be a renowned fashion icon. I feel my character is an integral part of the family dynamics, contributing a unique perspective to the narrative.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

If not an actor, then I would have been preparing for the civil services, as it was my dream before I entered the industry.

Are you a very fashionable person?

Earlier, I was really under-confident about my physical traits, but I have worked really hard for myself, for my body and for my personality. I wouldn’t say I am a very fashionable person, but I know what suits me.

Do you think possessing good looks means half the battle is won?

While physical appearance can initially catch attention and fit certain roles, it’s the combination of talent, dedication, versatility and the ability to connect with audiences that truly defines an actor’s success.

What are your other interests?

Other than acting, I am fond of learning new skills such as martial arts, swimming, and dancing.

What changes have you noticed in the entertainment industry in the last two years?

There is a digital streaming dominance, content diversity, a web series boom, and an increase in regional content. As a result, there are many opportunities to work for new talent.

What are the most prominent shows you have done so far?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Channa Mereya, Alibaba, and Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga.