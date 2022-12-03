Actress Ayushi Gupta is on a roll

Actress Ayushi Gupta started her career as casting associate in Netflix’s popular series Sacred Games. She is known for playing lead role of Nabomita in TVF series Hostel Daze Season 1, 2 and 3. She shared, “Nabomita is such a unique, yet universal character. At the end of the day, all she seeks is love and acceptance while still being her own persona. She’ll always remain one of my favourite characters.”
In 2021, Ayushi made her international theatre debut and starred in a one-woman play, The First, written by Hassan Abdul Razzak, which premiered in the Middle East. She has also starred in a few more web shows, such as Cubicles S2 (2022), The Lineup and the critically acclaimed short film The Song We Sang (2020).
