Actress Geeta Basra says Punjabi film Mehr has the vibe of the ’90s

Health, happiness and peace is what Geeta Basra wishes for herself and her loved ones. Enjoying a working birthday recently (March 13), along with the cast and crew of the film Mehr, at Seville, Geeta enjoyed her day to the fullest.

Not a party person per se, good food, music and masti marked her celebrations. Enjoying City Beautiful through the shoot, Geeta shared, “We do have a house in the city but we usually go to Jalandhar, where my parents-in-law and extended family is. But I am really enjoying Chandigarh now that I am here.” Birthdays are sure special and she recounts her last, when she was in Goa with her girl pals, as a special one. “We had long been planning a girls’ trip and last year we finally took it on my birthday. It was awesome. The pleasant weather in Goa, along with my friends, was truly special. This time it is also special with Mehr’s team,” she beamed.

Mehr marks the Punjabi debut for Raj Kundra, who was last seen in biographical drama UT69. Geeta is upbeat about the film and her co-actor Raj. “Mehr brings in that entertaining ’90s vibe — high on action, romance and emotions. It is a family drama to the hilt.” In Raj Kundra she finds a fun co-actor. “He is a fantastic actor and the most enjoyable person to be with. Working with him is absolutely delightful.”

Almost over with the shoot in Chandigarh, Geeta is looking forward to the Manikaran shoot. “We are heading out to Himachal after this and I am super-excited about it.” With a South Indian film project and another one in Hindi lined up, the Dil Diya Hai actress is sure in a happy space.